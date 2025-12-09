<p>New Delhi: No airline, however large, will be permitted to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-crisis-no-airline-however-large-will-be-allowed-to-cause-hardship-to-passengers-aviation-minister-3824977"> cause hardship to passengers through planning failures</a> or non-compliance with statutory provisions, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu told Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as he emphasised that IndiGo's operational disruptions are "stabilising swiftly".</p><p>Amid the Opposition accusing the government of creating a duopoly in the civil aviation sector, Naidu insisted that the government is determined to build a more robust and competitive aviation ecosystem while encouraging more new airlines to operate in India, "ensuring fair access to airport capacity and eliminating any possibility of duopoly in our skies".</p><p>Increased competition will lead to "more choice, more affordability and more resilience" for passengers, he said.</p>.Day after 'strict action' warning, DGCA cuts IndiGo's flight schedule by 5% across sectors amid ongoing crisis.<p>Not satisfied with his brief statement, the Opposition walked out of the House shouting slogans against the government even as the Minister said IndiGo’s daily flights, which had fallen drastically to 706 on December 5, have now recovered to over 1,800 flights as of Monday while all other airlines were operating normally.</p><p>"Operations are stabilising fast, safety remains fully enforced, IndiGo is being held accountable, and passengers’ dignity and convenience are being protected. The government will remain fully vigilant until complete normalcy is restored and will ensure that every passenger in India travels safely, comfortably, and with the respect they deserve," he said.</p>.Global pilots warn India's rest rule exemption for IndiGo raises safety concerns .<p>Emphasising that safety in civil aviation is "completely non-negotiable", he said the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, which were scientifically designed, were aimed at preventing pilot fatigue and implemented in phases on July 1 and November 1.</p><p>"IndiGo had assured full compliance with these norms and confirmed preparedness for the winter schedule. Despite these assurances, prima facie it was observed, internal rostering disruptions led to large-scale cancellations, inconveniencing thousands of passengers," he said.</p><p>Naidu said the DGCA constituted a probe and issued show-cause notices to IndiGo’s CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Office Isidre Porqueras while asking the airline to restructure operations, increase reserve crew, improve passenger handling, and restore schedules promptly.</p>.IndiGo crisis | Airline responds to DGCA's show-cause notices; seeks more time to 'reply in detail'.<p>"Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action—empowered under the Aircraft Act and Rules—will be taken. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures or non-compliance," he said.</p><p>He said the government intervened to cap the fares to prevent passengers from being exploited during sudden demand spikes and from "opportunistic pricing". IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly, and more than Rs 750 crore has already reached passengers, he said.</p><p>He said airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress. </p>