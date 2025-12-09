Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo crisis hurts tourism, aviation sectors

The episode should remind policymakers of the impending challenge in the sector.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 03:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 03:25 IST
India NewsAviationTourismIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us