Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo crisis: India's storied airline stumbles

Regulatory changes to pilot duty-time limits, combined with tight staffing and an aggressive winter schedule, exposed deep cracks in IndiGo's crew-planning model this month.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 10:29 IST
India NewsIndiGo AirlinesIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us