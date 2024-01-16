IndiGo flight assault row: Russian model onboard says co-pilot blamed delay on passengers

Sharing insights from a recent incident where an IndiGo passenger attacked the co-pilot on flight no 6E 2175, a Russian model and actor, Evgenia Belskaia, who was onboard with her team said most of the passengers were furious because of the continued delay in takeoff.

The Russian model said that the passengers were initially told that the flight would take off two hours after its scheduled departure. However, later they were informed that the flight would be delayed by 10 hours, and later it got delayed by 3 more hours.

As a reaction of the delay that Belskaia said lasted 13 hours, many passengers started questioning the crew and the pilots. She further said that co-pilot Anup Kumar told the passengers that they were asking too many questions and that is the reason the flight got delayed.

She alleged that when the co-pilot in question spoke in a rude manner, the passenger identified as Satish Kataria jumped at Kumar.

In a comment in the post in which she shared a video of the incident, Belskaia said, "I want to clear a bit this situation!!! Pilot was not nice to the passengers and blamed them in this delay, because they was asking too many questions! Also crew was not nice! They did not even give water of food to people!!! It’s wrong to hit the pilot! But the crew was not nice at all! That’s why this happened!"