<p>An IndiGo airlines flight from New Delhi found itself in a confusing, wild situation as the pilot noticed "jackals" near the taxiway area in Bangladesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhaka">Dhaka</a> airport. An inspection later, however, found something else.</p><p>A video clip featuring conversation between one of the pilots and an Air Traffic Control (ATC) official has gone viral on social media. </p><p>A video shared on X shows the plane on the taxiway, when a pilot notices a "jackal" in the bushes. In the clip, an animal can be seen walking in the bushes. <em>DH</em>, however, could not independently verify the clip. </p>.IndiGo flight aborts take-off at Lucknow after monkeys spotted on runway.<p>"Sir there is jackal on the right of the aircraft, about 30 feet into the grass, and its standing there only, so we are holding position... clear off and we will taxi," the pilot is heard saying, in response to which the ATC official says they are sending someone for inspection.</p><p>Then the pilot says there are two "jackals". </p><p>"Request the position of the 'thing'," the official says, after which the pilot says the "jackals" are hiding in a ditch.</p><p>Soon, a black vehicle rushed to the spot for inspection. After a while, a person came down from the vehicle and started searching the area. </p><p>However, he did not find any "jackal" but instead found a polythene bag off the taxiway.</p><p>"The personnel said that they found a polytene on your right, otherwise nothing found," ATC official said, after which the plane was given the green signal to taxi.</p>