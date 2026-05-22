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IndiGo pilot's 'jackal' alert at Dhaka airport ends with plastic bag twist

A video clip featuring conversation between one of the pilots and an ATC official has gone viral on social media.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsNew DelhiBangladeshDhakaTrendingTrending Now

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