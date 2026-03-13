Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo prices to soar due to a new 'fuel charge' amid West Asia tensions

For domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be Rs 425, while it will be Rs 900 for the West Asia services, the airline said in a statement on Friday.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 14:49 IST
India NewsIranflightsIndigoWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us