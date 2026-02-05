<p>IndiGo said on Thursday that it is reviewing the order from India's antitrust regulator and will take appropriate recourse upon reviewing it in detail.</p><p>Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into the airline after its widespread flight cancellations in December rattled the country's air travel sector.</p><p>IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, cancelled about 4,500 flights in the first weeks of December, stranding tens of thousands of passengers nationwide and highlighting concerns over limited competition in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.</p>.IndiGo to adjust long-haul flight schedule; to suspend Copenhagen services from Feb 17.<p>"By cancelling thousands of flights constituting a significant portion of the scheduled capacity, IndiGo effectively withheld its service from the market, creating an artificial scarcity, limiting consumer access to air travel during peak demand," the CCI said.</p><p>Shares of the airline were little changed after its response and were last trading 1.5% lower.</p>