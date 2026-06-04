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IndiGo suspends operations to 6 international destinations

The decision has been taken in view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment, it said.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsIndigo

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