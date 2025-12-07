Menu
IndiGo to operate 1,650 flights on Sunday, cancels 650

IndiGo also said it is expecting to stabilise the network by December 10 against the earlier anticipated timeline of December 10-15.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 09:45 IST
Published 07 December 2025, 09:45 IST
