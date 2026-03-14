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IndiGo to suspend planned operations to 7 West Asian destinations till March 28

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 15 (Sunday).
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsIndiGo AirlinesMiddle East

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