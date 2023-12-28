Indira Gandhi and the case of overly ripe papayas

New Delhi: The papayas from Mumbai were too squishy, the chef raced through the streets of Goa in a police jeep to look for fruit ripened just right only to have security personnel puncture many a hole through them… a new book recalls in detail the struggle to procure and plate perfect papayas for Indira Gandhi during a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) meeting in 1983.

The then prime minister’s demand for the humble papaya for breakfast during the CHOGM retreat sent the entire Taj Hotel into a tizzy, chef Satish Arora recounts in his book Sweets and Bitters: Tales from a Chef's Life.

It was a 'uniquely Indian, very local' battle that he and his team at Taj Goa were fighting, Arora writes.

It was November 1983 and the late Gandhi was hosting high-profile leaders from more than 40 countries for a 48-hour retreat that was aiming to put Goa on the world tourism map.

There was a flurry of activity— roads were widened, jetties and bridges built, street lights revamped and the airport overhauled. And at the centre of it all was the hotel, preparing vast buffets with more than a hundred dishes. In the midst of the frantic activity came the brief that Gandhi wanted papaya for breakfast every day.