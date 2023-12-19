Indira IVF partners with SafeTree to introduce India’s first infertility insurance plan

Mumbai: In a unique initiative, Indira IVF, which runs a network of infertility treatment hospitals in India, and SafeTree, a leading insurtech, have announced their collaboration to introduce India’s first insurance to support couples with infertility.

The one-of-its-kind health insurance in the country aims to uplift healthcare delivery in the country by helping couples make significant savings in their standalone treatment cost, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The insurance offering by Indira IVF and SafeTree would first take a proactive approach for 24 months with medical, dietary and psychological consultations to help couples under the age of 35 years conceive naturally.

These consultants would support couples by increasing their knowledge and awareness regarding various medical and lifestyle habits, and subsequently enhance their fertility to have children by natural means.