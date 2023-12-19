Indira IVF partners with SafeTree to introduce India’s first infertility insurance plan

Mumbai: In a unique initiative, Indira IVF, which runs a network of infertility treatment hospitals in India, and SafeTree, a leading insurtech, have announced their collaboration to introduce India’s first insurance to support couples with infertility.
The one-of-its-kind health insurance in the country aims to uplift healthcare delivery in the country by helping couples make significant savings in their standalone treatment cost, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday.
The insurance offering by Indira IVF and SafeTree would first take a proactive approach for 24 months with medical, dietary and psychological consultations to help couples under the age of 35 years conceive naturally.
These consultants would support couples by increasing their knowledge and awareness regarding various medical and lifestyle habits, and subsequently enhance their fertility to have children by natural means.
In cases that couples are unable to conceive naturally thereafter, the insurance programme would offer cashless treatment of two IUI (intrauterine insemination) and two IVF (in vitro fertilisation), respectively, that includes egg collection, laser assisted hatching, blastocyst culture, and embryo transfer and freezing.
“As a leader in infertility treatment, we are committed to bridge the awareness gap that exists in the Indian diaspora regarding infertility and subsequently, support individuals on their journey to parenthood. Since our inception and as a part of our social responsibility, we have actively worked to uproot misinformation related to infertility across diverse socio-economic setups. Thus, it was a strategic step for us to address the next gap limiting access to infertility treatment – financial support,” Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder, Indira IVF.
“Infertility is an emotionally charged experience for any couple. During consumer research we had conducted, we found that nearly 2 in 3 couples undergoing treatment found it extremely challenging, and over 90 per cent couples lacked the financial support for the same. We noted an emerging sentiment of insurance coverage, especially among the Tier-2 population, where the spending capacity on healthcare delivery is extremely limited. This proposition is a unique and first-of-its-kind to be offered to couples,” added Vikas Anand, CEO, SafeTree Insurance.