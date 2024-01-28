Indiscipline, disruption are matter of concern: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

“Maintaining the prestige and dignity of the legislatures and dignified conduct in the Legislatures are paramount but it is a matter of concern that despite having a consensus on these issues, we are yet to implement our commitments for smooth functioning of the House,” noted Birla.

Stressing that the conduct of public representatives should be in accordance with parliamentary decorum, Birla urged the members to devote their time in the House on productive business.

In this regard, Birla suggested that a concrete and definite action plan, including changes in rules, if necessary, should be prepared to ensure that Legislatures function sans disruptions.

Birla suggested that new and innovative methods of working should be promoted in legislatures so that the democratic institutions can better perform their responsibility of monitoring the executive and people's faith in these institutions will enhance.

Taking it further, Dhankhar said the scenario at present is that debates have been reduced to quarrels. we are missing the debates, they are just not there. “This is a very painful scenario. Emergence of this ecosystem is debilitating our parliamentary democracy. How disgustful and painful for the public. Look at the people outside, they elect us, they have expectations from us, they want their aspiration to be realised through us. And look at how painful it is for them, the spectacle when someone engages in disruption and then all the more painful is they take pride in the disruption. How can we witness and countenance such kind of degeneration and respect such unbecoming conduct,” Dhankhar said.

“Disruption and disturbance is no less than covid menace to democracy. As a consequence of this menacing trend both productivity and quality of contributions are virtually nosediving,” he added.

“When legislators engage in disruptive and unruly conduct within the hallowed precincts of legislative bodies, it leads to subtle erosion of faith in the institutions created by the Constitution that is nectar of democracy,” the Vice President said.

“The erosion of public trust in their representative bodies or for that matter their representatives is, perhaps, the most worrisome thing which should engage the utmost attention of the political class of the country,” he said.

Dhankhar said that disruption in legislatures is “cancerous not only for legislatures but also for democracy and society."

"Curbing it is not optional but an absolute necessity to save the sanctity of the legislature. No time is left, we are perhaps cliffhanging and we need to awaken ourselves. It is alarmingly worrisome that disruption and disturbance in Legislatures- temples of democracy, have assumed monstrous dimensions posing existential challenges to these institutions,” he said.

“…whose behest placards are printed and slogans coined. This political weaponry is counterproductive and has no place in our system. It is antithetical to democratic values. It’s time for the legislature to engage in stock taking and perhaps this is the last time because the executive of this country is performing exponentially. Phenomenal growth is seen all around. The world is applauding our governance but when it comes to the legislature we must see the writing on the wall - notice its dwindling impact and respect in society,” he said.