Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indo-German talks on buying 6 submarines proceeding positively: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Chancellor Merz said Germany wanted a closer security partnership with New Delhi, including deeper 'cooperation between our defence industries' to cut India's traditional dependence on Russia for military hardware.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 16:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsGermanyKalyan Ray

Follow us on :

Follow Us