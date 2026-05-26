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'Indo-Pacific must remain driver for global growth': Jaishankar calls for 'trusted' partnerships at Quad meet

Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region, says External Affairs Minister
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsIndiaS JaishankarQuadIndo-PacificMarco Rubio

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