'Indo-Pacific must remain driver for global growth': Jaishankar calls for 'trusted' partnerships at Quad meet

<p>The Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, and the Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region, External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> has said.</p><p>In his opening remarks at the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on Tuesday, he called for "trusted and transparent" partnerships to bring peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific region.</p><p>"Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific, which is the specific limit of the Quad," the External Affairs Minister said in his televised opening remarks.</p>.Marco Rubio meets Jaishankar, says ties with Pakistan, China not at expense of US-India relations; early trade deal likely.<p>"At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing and resource concentrations and gaps in critical infrastructure. Each one of them offers a new argument for more partnerships," he said.</p><p>The meeting is being attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with Jaishankar presiding over it.</p><p>This is the third such gathering since September 2024.</p><p>The Quad meeting came amid rising global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.</p>.EAM Jaishankar holds talks on bilateral cooperation, global and regional issues with Japanese counterpart Motegi.<p>Jaishankar, without elaborating, also talked about specific "concerns" facing the Indo-Pacific.</p><p>"This will require enhancing strategic confidence, ensuring maritime security, promoting economic choices, and fostering a deeper collaborative ethos. And that is best done by promoting trusted and transparent partnerships," he said.</p><p>"As maritime democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, we share the responsibility towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. The region must remain a driver for global growth and stability," he said.</p><p>Wong called for making the Quad as strong and as effective as possible.</p><p>"We are determined to continue the momentum of the Quad, and we want a peaceful, stable, prosperous Indo-Pacific," she said.</p><p>Rubio said the areas in which the Quad has been working together became more relevant because of recent events around the world.</p><p>Quad can address some of the most significant problems facing the world, including in areas of energy security, freedom of navigation, and critical minerals, he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>