Indonesia considering visa waivers for 20 countries, including India, US, China

Jakarta: Indonesia is considering granting visa-free entry to nationals of 20 countries, including the United States, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Germany, Britain and France, to boost its tourism and economy, its tourism minister said on Thursday.

The government will finalise the list of countries included in the provision within one month, according to a statement.

Minister Sandiaga Uno said the president had instructed the government to consider the visa waiver as a means of boosting the economy, tourism visits and investment.

There were more than 16 million foreign arrivals in Indonesia in pre-pandemic 2019, according to official data.