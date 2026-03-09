<p>Jakarta: Indonesia has entered an agreement with India to procure the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brahmos">BrahMos </a>missile system, its defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told <em>Reuters</em> on Monday.</p><p>In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told <em>Reuters</em> it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million.</p> .Faster than BrahMos: Here's what we know about Israel's 'Golden Horizon' missile reportedly offered to India.<p>Rico said the agreement was "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector."</p><p>He declined to confirm the total value of the agreement.</p> .<p>The company clinched its first foreign deal, with the Philippines, Indonesia's Southeast Asian neighbour, in 2022.</p><p>BrahMos and India's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </p>