Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indonesia says it has entered agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles

In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by ​the Indian ⁠and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on ⁠a ‌deal worth $200 million to $350 million.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 12:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsIndonesiaBrahmos

Follow us on :

Follow Us