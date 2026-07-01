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Industry calls for National Stainless Steel Policy to curb Rs 12 lakh crore annual loss due to corrosion

Industry leaders on Tuesday said India has an installed stainless steel production capacity of around 7.5 million tonnes, but operates at only 60-65 per cent capacity utilisation.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsSteel

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