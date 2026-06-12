Inevitability myth stalls India’s growth story

<p>There is a particular kind of confidence that can quietly become a liability. In Indian governance circles, that confidence rests on two deeply held assumptions: that India’s rise is inevitable, and that India is unique. Both are seductive, but neither is entirely true. Together, they may be the most consequential mindset problem standing between India and its ambitions.</p><p>The first assumption, inevitability, holds that every global company <em>must</em> come to India. The logic follows from the numbers: 1.4 billion people in one of the world's fastest-growing large economies. Why would anyone stay away? But the assumption breeds passivity. If companies must come regardless, why make the environment easier, cleaner, or faster?</p><p><strong>The world chose elsewhere</strong></p><p>The reality is more sobering. Capital is not loyal; it is calculating.</p><p>Consider global supply-chain diversification after COVID-19. As companies sought alternatives to China, India was widely expected to be among the principal beneficiaries. It had scale, labour, and geopolitical tailwinds. Yet much of the relocation wave dispersed across Southeast Asia instead. Investors chose jurisdictions offering faster approvals, greater regulatory predictability, and fewer operational surprises. India's share of global FDI inflows, at roughly 2.9% in 2025, tells its own story. Opportunity arrived, but not nearly as many assumed was preordained.</p><p>The contrast is visible in export performance. Bangladesh built a garment export industry that consistently outperformed India's. Vietnam emerged as a major electronics hub, attracting waves of investment from firms seeking production bases outside China. Neither possessed India's domestic market.</p><p>Investors were not choosing the largest market available; they were choosing the most competitive environment available. These are verdicts on the quality of the investment environment. The inevitability assumption gave Indian governance the luxury of not asking a harder question: competitive compared to whom, and on what terms?</p><p><strong>Isolation of uniqueness</strong></p><p>The second assumption — uniqueness — is equally paralysing. The argument holds that India's scale, diversity, and developmental complexity are so distinctive that solutions from elsewhere simply do not apply. There is a kernel of truth here, but it has been stretched into a justification for policy insularity.</p><p>Consider digital infrastructure. When Singapore imposed a moratorium on new data centres in 2019 to manage energy and land constraints, it handed India a direct opportunity as operators looked elsewhere. India had the demand, generating nearly 20% of global data while holding only 3% of its storage capacity, and the moment. But bureaucratic friction prevailed, hence, investors avoided delay, uncertainty, and fragmented regulation. Operators faced over 30 separate clearances across a fragmented state-by-state landscape, and a national data centre policy announced in 2020 was never implemented.</p><p>India's data centre capacity stood at roughly 900 MW in 2023, compared to Singapore's 1,300 MW, despite being a city-state. Malaysia and Indonesia captured much of the redirected capital instead.</p><p><strong>The stakes of getting this right</strong></p><p>India's market genuinely is significant and will only grow. The problem is that these assumptions have hardened from observations into articles of faith, exempting governance from the discipline of competition and the humility of learning.</p><p>India's own record offers the clearest rebuttal to complacency. Aadhaar, now covering over 1.4 billion people, drew on global best practices in biometric identity pioneered by Estonia and others, then applied them at a scale the world had never seen. The results were transformative: Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfer has significantly reduced ghost beneficiaries and generated cumulative savings of approximately $41.8 billion, fundamentally reshaping welfare delivery. This is what India looks like when it benchmarks against the world and executes with ambition.</p><p>The stakes are high, and the window is not unlimited. India's demographic dividend is a time-bound asset. The McKinsey Global Institute report estimates India needs to <a href="https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/india/indias-turning-point-an-economic-agenda-to-spur-growth-and-jobs">create roughly 90 million non-farm jobs by 2030</a>. If manufacturing investment flows to other countries instead, that dividend becomes a burden. The countries that have crossed this threshold did so not by assuming their markets were irresistible, but by making themselves impossible to ignore. They benchmarked, reformed, and competed, leaving no margin for complacency.</p><p><strong>From aspiration to architecture</strong></p><p>The path forward requires institutionalisation. First is systematic global benchmarking. Every major policy domain should be stress-tested against what comparable economies have already learned. Second, every new regulation should carry a mandatory compliance cost assessment so that the cost of a rule is visible before it is imposed. India's Economic Survey <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-financial-regulators-need-formal-impact-assessment-rules-government-report-2025-01-31/">has flagged</a> that regulators have huge potential for improvement in their responsiveness to industry impact. Third, structured government-industry dialogue. Not consultation, rather a genuine feedback loop. India has proven it can build world-class systems. The question is whether it chooses to do so consistently.</p><p>The 2047 Viksit Bharat vision is an admirable aspiration. But aspiration without competitive urgency is merely a slogan. The world has options. India’s challenge is ensuring it remains the obvious one.</p><p><em><strong>Anuj Gupta is Managing Director, BowerGroupAsia. Views expressed are personal.</strong></em></p>