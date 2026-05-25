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'Inflation man Modi' strikes again: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over fuel price hike

Rahul's remarks came as petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, taking the cumulative rise to around Rs 7.50 per litre.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra Modifuel price hike

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