'Inflation man Modi' strikes again: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over fuel price hike

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fourth fuel hike in less than a fortnight, claiming that the "Mehangai Manav (Inflation Man)" has struck again and he has just one job of making promises during elections and hitting people's pocket at other times. </p><p>His remarks came as petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, taking the cumulative rise to around Rs 7.50 per litre.</p><p>"The 'Mehangai Manav' strikes again. They increase petrol and diesel prices in installments -- so your pocket keeps getting picked quietly, little by little. I had been warning for months that an economic storm was coming. But Modi-ji, as always, was busy with elections — and the moment the elections ended, petrol and diesel were made Rs 8 more expensive," he posted on 'X'.</p>.'Where is the food?': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP's Hindu-Muslim politics will be overtaken by economic crisis.<p>"And these hikes will keep continuing. Inflation Man Modi has only one job — make promises during elections, and spend the rest of the time hitting the public’s pockets," he said.</p>.<p>Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked who is benefitting from this "daily robbery". He said every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy. </p><p>"The daily assault of fuel loot is not over yet! 4th hike in 10 days!! Petrol – ₹7.35/litre Diesel – ₹7.53/litre. The Modi government has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people...From Farmers to MSMEs, every strata of the society bears the brunt of BJP’s loot. We repeat. Who is benefitting from this daily robbery?" he said.</p><p>Between 2004 and 2014 when the UPA was in power, he said international crude oil prices increased by 175.34% and during the Modi government, not even a single cent of international crude oil prices have increased.</p><p>"Despite that Modi government has hiked the petrol prices from Rs 71.41 per litre in 2014 to Rs 102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01%, and diesel prices from Rs 56.71 per litre to Rs 95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87%. The Modi government has looted Rs 43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of Rs 1,000 everyday. With the 4th time rise in petrol and diesel prices, today the shares of HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose by 5.8%, 4.44% and 3.90% respectively. Profit over people is BJP’s DNA," he added.</p><p>AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said oil prices have risen again yet India is still not buying cheap oil from Russia and Iran. "What is Modi's compulsion that India will not buy cheap oil from Russia and Iran?" he said. </p>