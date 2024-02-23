Influencer calls vada pav 'trash', Mumbaikars aren't pleased

Vada pav, the go-to snack of Mumbaikars and also many others who travel to this city from around the globe, has become the centre of a discussion on internet after a popular social media influencer from the city called it 'trash'.
Mumbaikars love their vada pav and when Sakshi Shivdasani, a content creator on Instagram, called this popular street snack 'trash', the internet couldn't hold back from expressing their disappointment.
In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet from December last year, Sakshi Shivdasani, who was on the show Having Said That, stated, "Vada Pav is trash. I hate Vada Pav from the bottom of my heart." She further added that "There is no way you think boiled potato and bread makes sense."
Sakshi went on to say that adding chutney is not anything "unique" to vada pav and she believes samosa pav is much better than the other.
The video since uploaded has garnered over 2.1 million views and received a flurry of comments, where many expressed their disappointment.
One user commented, "Cancel culture needs to cancel her for this."
"She will hate vada pav and then pay Rs 500 for some hash browns with ketchup in and so called 'aesthetic' cafe," commented a second.
The same clip which was also posted on X received over 125k views.
A different user added, "Sis enjoys aloo tikki burger but hates vada pav", and "Even the painting behind her is crying."
(Published 23 February 2024, 13:16 IST)