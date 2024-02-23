Influencer calls vada pav 'trash', Mumbaikars aren't pleased

Vada pav, the go-to snack of Mumbaikars and also many others who travel to this city from around the globe, has become the centre of a discussion on internet after a popular social media influencer from the city called it 'trash'.

Mumbaikars love their vada pav and when Sakshi Shivdasani, a content creator on Instagram, called this popular street snack 'trash', the internet couldn't hold back from expressing their disappointment.

In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet from December last year, Sakshi Shivdasani, who was on the show Having Said That, stated, "Vada Pav is trash. I hate Vada Pav from the bottom of my heart." She further added that "There is no way you think boiled potato and bread makes sense."