Infographic | Hit-and-run accidents in India in the last 5 years

The new provision for hit-and-run cases in the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has caused furor among truckers with many taking to the streets across the nation to protest the new law.

The law details 'whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine.'

There is a second category as well, which states there will be imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 7 lakh may be imposed if the offender flees the scene or fails to report the crime right away.