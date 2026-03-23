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Inoperative EPFO accounts? Govt may reach out to subscribers to refund unclaimed money; check who's eligible to get it

38,000 other Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts have Rs 1-5 lakh lying unattended, and 41,000 accounts have between Rs 50000 and Rs 1 lakh.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEPFO

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