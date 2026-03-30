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Insolvency law main factor in improving health of country's banking sector: FM in Lok Sabha

The Bill was referred to a select committee of the Lok Sabha, which submitted its report in December 2025.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharaman

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