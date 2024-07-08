Inspired by Rajasthan landscape, couple develops Indian village-based game, set to release on Xbox: Report

A couple was on a tour to one of the famous folk places of the country, Rajasthan where they hatched an idea to develop a video game based on an Indian village. Mala Sen and her husband Mridul Kashatria shelled approximately $120,000 or ~Rs 1 crore and developed The Palace on the Hill that the couple says will be available on Xbox along with Android and iOS mobile users from August.

The couple have their own studio namely Niku Games that they set up after 2015. Sen who is a visual designer told Indian Express that the game developed by the couple is driven with a story that is connected to India.

Check out the trailer here: