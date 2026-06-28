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'Install idols made from our own soil': PM Modi urges people ahead of Ganesh Utsav

"Do not buy Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris at all,” said Modi.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiGanesh festivalGanesha idolclay

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