'Install idols made from our own soil': PM Modi urges people ahead of Ganesh Utsav

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday appealed to the public to choose environment-friendly Ganesh idols made from natural clay or soil instead of those made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Utsav.<br><br>In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of celebrating festivals in a sustainable manner. Though the festival is still months away, idol-making has already begun, he noted.</p>.PM Modi conferred with honorary ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ title by Seychelles.<p>“I urge you to ensure that the idol of Ganpati Bappa installed in your home, society, or neighbourhood is made from the soil of our own country and crafted by the hands of our own potters and local artisans,” Modi said.<br><br>He further appealed to manufacturers and buyers alike: “I also urge those who make Ganesh idols to prioritise clay idols, and I ask buyers to check what the idol is made of and which country it was produced in. Do not buy idols made of Plaster of Paris at all.”<br><br>The Prime Minister explained the environmental benefits of clay idols, saying they dissolve naturally in water after the immersion rituals, thereby protecting rivers, ponds, and the overall ecosystem.</p>.India's vision is to make Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity: PM Modi in Seychelles.<p>“When we purchase idols from local artisans, we strengthen the resolve of being ‘Vocal for Local’,” he added. “I am confident that during this Ganesh Utsav — and indeed during every such festival — we will give serious thought to these matters and take steps in the national interest.”<br><br>Modi also stressed the need for water conservation, calling on citizens not to let the momentum of the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign weaken.“We must save every single drop of rainwater… So, I urge you specially: let us come together to save every drop of rain,” he said.</p>