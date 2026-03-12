<p>New Delhi: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> locked horns with Speaker Om Birla once again over permission to speak, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that Gandhi was given “special” permission, which he flouted. </p><p>“I received a letter from the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, addressed to the Speaker, stating that he wanted to raise the issue of LPG gas.</p><p>"The Speaker informed the government about this notice. We immediately discussed it with our colleagues in the government and senior ministries, and then asked Rahul Gandhi what time he would like to raise this special issue,” Rijiju said. </p> .Rahul Gandhi demands fair & transparent investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash.<p>He said that the government conveyed that if the Speaker grants special permission, the government is ready to respond. “We immediately had the Petroleum Minister prepare a statement,” Rijiju said. </p>.<p>“When he was given the opportunity to speak, instead of speaking on LPG, he started speaking on topics around the world. The Speaker again requested. Normally, such permission is not given separately, but it was given he started raising issues like America, the Epstein Files, and all sorts of things that were not mentioned in the notice,” Rijiju said. </p><p>Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal demanded that some action be taken against Gandhi. “We saw the LoP violating all the rules and regulations of Parliament again. The Speaker continued to repeat that everyone would be given a fair chance to speak after time was allotted. </p><p>Today, Rahul Gandhi asked for time to discuss the shortage of LPG and he was given the time. However, in his speech, Rahul Gandhi did not focus on the topic,” he said. </p>