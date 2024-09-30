Home
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India sets up group on stress management; to introduce counselling help desk

The institute will also develop peer support networks where members can share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate to address challenges related to stress management.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:15 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 08:15 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsICAI

