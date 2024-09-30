Institute of Chartered Accountants of India sets up group on stress management; to introduce counselling help desk

<p>New Delhi: Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Monday announced the setting up of a dedicated group to suggest more stress management measures and will also introduce a counselling help desk against the backdrop of the death of a chartered accountant due to alleged work pressure.</p>.<p>The institute will also develop peer support networks where members can share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate to address challenges related to stress management.</p>.EY affiliate released Anna's final settlement only after media glare, claims mother: Report .<p>Chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil recently died allegedly due to extreme work pressure. She worked with S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global.</p>.<p>The dedicated group will work on introducing measures to improve work-life balance and for managing stress within the profession, ICAI said in a release.</p>.<p>Also, a special counselling help desk will be introduced within ICAI's national call centre (9997599975) that will be dedicated to assisting members with stress management and work-life balance concerns.</p>.<p>The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 4 lakh members and over 8 lakh students.</p>.<p>Among other measures, ICAI in collaboration with health institutions, will introduce stress management programmes.</p>.<p>In addition, it will work with industry partners to promote flexible work models.</p>.<p>ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said the institute strongly urges oganisations to implement balanced work policies that promote employee health and reduce stress.</p>.<p>"The increasing demands placed on professionals across industries have raised widespread concerns regarding the detrimental effects of high pressure environments on personal health and professional efficiency," the release said.</p>.<p>According to the institute, it has proactively implemented various measures to support the well-being of its members and students, including health and wellness programmes, and webinars on stress management.</p>.<p>The institute already has a grievance redressal cell to address concerns from members, students, and employees, with efforts underway to enhance the system for more structured and empathetic resolutions, the release said.</p>