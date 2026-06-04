'Instructions from ruling ecosystem?' Congress questions LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports that is under SEBI lens

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Congress questions LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports amid SEBI's fraud allegations and a Rs 15 lakh crore revenue misrepresentation scandal.
Key points
• LIC's substantial stake
LIC holds a 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports, a company under SEBI's scanner for alleged financial misrepresentation and fraud.
• SEBI's interim report
SEBI's June 2026 interim report alleges a 'gigantic scam' involving Rajesh Exports, with potential revenue misrepresentation of Rs 15 lakh crore over five years.
• Alleged financial fraud
SEBI found 97-99% of Rajesh Exports' revenue was inflated, with fund diversions and non-cooperation from auditors and promoters.
• Regulatory actions
SEBI barred Rajesh Exports' promoter and CEO from dealing in securities and ordered a new forensic audit due to inadequate cooperation.
• Political implications
Congress questions whether LIC's stake acquisition was influenced by political connections, given the company's alleged influence.
Key statistics
10.8%
LIC's stake in Rajesh Exports
Rs 15 lakh crore
Estimated revenue misrepresentation
97-99%
Inflated revenue percentage
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:40 IST