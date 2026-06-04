'Instructions from ruling ecosystem?' Congress questions LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports that is under SEBI lens

Congress questions LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports amid SEBI's fraud allegations and a Rs 15 lakh crore revenue misrepresentation scandal.

In one line

Key points

• LIC's substantial stake LIC holds a 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports, a company under SEBI's scanner for alleged financial misrepresentation and fraud.

• SEBI's interim report SEBI's June 2026 interim report alleges a 'gigantic scam' involving Rajesh Exports, with potential revenue misrepresentation of Rs 15 lakh crore over five years.

• Alleged financial fraud SEBI found 97-99% of Rajesh Exports' revenue was inflated, with fund diversions and non-cooperation from auditors and promoters.

• Regulatory actions SEBI barred Rajesh Exports' promoter and CEO from dealing in securities and ordered a new forensic audit due to inadequate cooperation.