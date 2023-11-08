Insult, concerted attack: Cong hits back at Modi over 'remote control' jibe directed at Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'remote control' jibe at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, calling it a "concerted attack" and "insult" on all those who have risen from "oppressed backgrounds".

Campaigning in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Modi said that Kharge cannot do much as he is controlled by a remote.

Modi said, "When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (dharma)... The Congress’ habit of remote (control) is not going away. Earlier, the PM used to be controlled by remote. Now the Congress president is being operated by a remote...He is my good friend also. But today he has been reduced to such a state that he can’t do anything."

Reacting sharply to Modi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the Prime Minister has "insulted a son of the soil" and it was not a "loose political statement" but a "concerted attack on all those who come from oppressed backgrounds but aim to succeed in public life".