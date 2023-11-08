Insult, concerted attack: Cong hits back at Modi over 'remote control' jibe directed at Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'remote control' jibe at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, calling it a "concerted attack" and "insult" on all those who have risen from "oppressed backgrounds".
Campaigning in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Modi said that Kharge cannot do much as he is controlled by a remote.
Modi said, "When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (dharma)... The Congress’ habit of remote (control) is not going away. Earlier, the PM used to be controlled by remote. Now the Congress president is being operated by a remote...He is my good friend also. But today he has been reduced to such a state that he can’t do anything."
Reacting sharply to Modi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the Prime Minister has "insulted a son of the soil" and it was not a "loose political statement" but a "concerted attack on all those who come from oppressed backgrounds but aim to succeed in public life".
"In reality, PM Modi cannot digest that unlike his party’s fake claims of social justice, it is only the Congress that is capable of democratically throwing up such towering leaders. Kharge-ji’s political journey spanning six decades is unprecedented in Indian history and continues to serve as an inspiration to millions," he posted on social media platform X.
Congress Working Committee member Abhishek Singhvi told reporters Modi can see only one place without a remote, which is Nagpur.
"Earlier, the allegation was about Manmohan Singh-ji. Now it is about Kharge-ji. You can see the remote control wherever you want. But the biggest remote control of this entire government is in the hands of one person who resides in Lok Kalyan Marg. Ask him how much power he has delegated to his ministers. Everything from the way they wake up, to sitting, to the way they work, the Prime Minister has complete remote control in his hands," he said.
Kharge got support from CPI Parliamentary Party leader Binoy Viswam who said, "Modi talks about remote control. It is a strategy to hide the remote controls who dictate him. Adani, Israel, the US and RSS are his remote controls. His policies prove how powerful those controls are! The Modi government can't move even an inch beyond their orders."