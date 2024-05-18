Insult or abuse under SC/ST Act has to be in public view of others than complainant: Supreme Court

He also said the WhatsApp conversation prima facie does not attract any of the ingredients constituting an offence under section 3(1)(r) of the Act of 1989.

Advocate Kapil Modi, who was the administrator of the academy, contended the complaint disclosed cognisable offences and he suffered in silence the caste slurs for months and years, and mere delay would not lead to any adverse inference.

The bench, however, said there cannot be two views on the proposition that to cause or register an FIR and consequential investigation based on the same petition filed under section 156(3) of the CrPC, the complaint satisfies the essential ingredients of the offences alleged. In other words, if such allegations in the petition are vague and do not specify the alleged offences, it cannot lead to an order for registration of an FIR and investigation, it said.

The bench said the allegations read together or individually do not satisfy the requirement of having been made in public view.

The court said in a case such as the present, directing registration of FIR and further steps is unsustainable.

Having noted acrimonious allegations and counter-allegations made between parties and filing of 15 complaints against each other, the bench said, "A doubt arises whether someone who cannot calm oneself can calm and guide a horse in the horse’s enthusiasm to perform each element with minimum encouragement from the rider and be an equestrian. We leave it to the passion and path of the parties."

Acting on a connected appeal by the Delhi government against order to lodge the FIR against the SHO for negligent act, the bench said the commission or omission of any of the duties by the public servant becomes a cognisable offence against the public servant only on the recommendation of the administrative enquiry, for in law, an offence means any act or omission made punishable by any law for the time being in force.

"The competent court can take cognisance of the commission or omission of any duty specified under sub-section (2) of Section 4 when made along with the recommendation and direct legal proceedings. Therefore, to constitute a prima facie case of negligence of duty, the proviso to subsection (2) of Section 4 contemplates an administrative enquiry and recommendations," the bench said.