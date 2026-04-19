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Insult to constitutional post: BJP on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy likening PM Modi to demon

Accusing Reddy of spreading hatred, Poonawalla called the chief minister 'nafrat ke bhaijan'.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 11:10 IST
India NewsPM ModiTelanganaIndia PoliticsRevanth Reddy

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