<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday lashed out at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maricha, a demon from the Ramayana, saying he has "insulted" the constitutional post and that hatred has become the identity of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>.</p>.<p>In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that a source within the Congress has told him that all leaders of the opposition party have been instructed by the high command -- "higher than even the party president" -- to target Modi.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Reddy alleged that the Modi government was pushing for the passage of the Constitution amendment bill for women's reservation to strengthen its position in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.</p>.PM Modi slams 'anti-women' Congress after Bill defeat .<p>"Maricha had come for the abduction of Sita Maa. Modi ji and the entire BJP-NDA are also making efforts to take away the Constitution. But we will not let any such effort succeed," he said.</p>.<p>Accusing Reddy of spreading hatred, Poonawalla called the chief minister "nafrat ke bhaijan".</p>.<p>The Telangana chief minister has insulted the constitutional post of the prime minister by "abusing" Modi, the BJP spokesperson said in a video message.</p>.<p>"Revanth Reddy has compared the prime minister to a demon... The Congress has hurled more than 150 abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are abusing him again because he pushed for 'nari shakti'. This is not a coincidence but a well-thought-out experiment," Poonawalla said.</p>.<p>"They have done this to the Election Commission, the judiciary. Even the President of India has not been spared and was referred to as 'rashtrapatni'. They have shown disrespect towards the armed forces, Sanatan, and constitutional offices," he said.</p>.'Mentioned Congress 59 times and women barely a few times': Opposition slams PM Modi's address to the nation .<p>"This is not 'mohabbat ki dukan (shop of love)', this is 'nafrat ke bhaijaan'. This has become the identity of the Congress," he added.</p>.<p>A Constitution amendment bill seeking to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, by increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House on Friday.</p>.<p>While 298 members voted in support of the bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of the 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority. </p>