DH Interview | 'Insurance for private players in the space business is in the works'

<p>Shailesh Nayak joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-space-research-organisation-isro">Indian Space Research Organisation</a> five decades ago and has led many national programmes. A former secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, he will be conferred with the Brock Gold Medal, instituted by the International Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing next month, for outstanding evolution of remote sensing and spatial sciences. He will be the second Indian scientist to receive it after K Kasturirangan (2004). A life trustee of the India International Centre, Delhi, Nayak spoke about India’s space future. Excerpts:</p>.<p><strong>How has the field of remote sensing progressed in the last 50 years?</strong></p>.<p>In 1969 Vikram Sarabhai unveiled his vision about remote sensing in his presidential address to the Indian Geophysical Union. It is amazing how he thought of all of them, right from agriculture to fisheries to mineral exploration to other fields and what we should be doing with what kind of satellite. When we look back, we see, starting with agriculture, drought, fisheries, water resources, glaciers, oceans and even a new field like archaeology, India has done well in terms of remote sensing applications. We are the leaders as far as the application of satellite data is concerned. This is true not only from the resource, environment, or disaster point of view but also in how it has helped improve people’s social lives and household economy.</p>.<p><strong>Going ahead, what kind of satellites should ISRO focus on, and what will the private players do?</strong></p>.<p>The private players are looking at satellites that have commercial values. They focus on what they can sell – either the information or data. If you see Planet Labs or others, they by and large concentrate on high-resolution data, which has a lot of commercial markets. I think ISRO will continue to support areas like oceans and atmosphere. Such data is largely given freely the world over because it helps develop societal applications. It is also possible that one day those satellites can be made and launched by the private players, and the government may buy the data from them.</p>.<p>ISRO will continue to focus on planetary research and on INSAT-type satellites that are too complex for the private sector now. But in the future, such satellites can be made by the private players, like in the United States. Going ahead, satellites should be seen as infrastructure just like the road or rail networks which the private sector also builds. Who is developing such infrastructure is not relevant. The issue is how best we can make use of it for the public good.</p>.India draws a line against China in space .<p><strong>While private players have entered the space sector in India, do they need to be given a longer rope?</strong></p>.<p>We have to give them some time because some of these technologies are complex and involve a lot of risk. In India after 50 satellite launches, there are still back-to-back PSLV failures. SpaceX and ESA also have similar failures. In the space business, failure is part of the system, and the risk has to be taken. We need an insurance system to address such risks. Government satellites and launch vehicles are not insured, but private players will need that ecosystem. The government is building such an ecosystem to provide support to launch vehicles or satellites. Otherwise, the start-ups cannot take on the risk of developing large satellites.</p>.<p><strong>Is a scheme being worked out to provide insurance to private companies in the space business?</strong></p>.<p>I understand a scheme is being worked out to provide support for launching. It has to be there. Also, once it becomes an industry, there has to be a system of regular production. After one satellite, we can’t say we don’t need more. The people and facilities should remain engaged. That can happen when satellites become a part and parcel of us.</p>.<p><strong>Is it happening?</strong></p>.<p>This is happening especially in communication, which is completely commercialised. Until a few months back Jio and many others were hiring AsiaSat. Now they have shifted to Indian satellites. Starlink came to low orbit so they could have factory-like production.</p>.<p><strong>How will the second launch port, which is coming up in Tamil Nadu, be used?</strong></p>.<p>It is for the private players to launch on-demand satellites. The technology to manufacture the small satellite launch vehicle needed for such satellites has been transferred to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and it should be ready in a couple of years.</p>.<p><strong>Is there any progress in framing the long-debated space law?</strong></p>.<p>Consultation is ongoing with different departments because apart from the Ministry of Law, the sector involves the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs due to the security angle and ISRO. We need a space law because we have a policy and there are private players. If there are certain regulations that are not being followed or violated and you want to take them to court, there has to be a law. Since there are still not many private players, if the legislation is realised in a couple of years, it should be okay.</p>