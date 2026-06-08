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DH Interview | 'Insurance for private players in the space business is in the works'

ISRO will continue to focus on planetary research and on INSAT-type satellites that are too complex for the private sector now.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 00:42 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 00:42 IST
India NewsISROinterviews

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