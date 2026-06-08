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DH Interview | Insurance for private players in the space business is in the works, says Shailesh Nayak

Otherwise, start-ups cannot take on the risk of developing large satellites, says the director of the National institute of Advanced Studies.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 00:42 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 00:42 IST
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