<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has ruled that the gravity of injuries inflicted on a victim cannot by itself determine an offence under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with attempt to murder. </p><p>The prosecution must establish the specific mens rea — the intention to cause death — for a conviction under the provision, it emphasised.</p><p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh observed that the intention to commit murder cannot be presumed merely because the injuries were later opined to be dangerous to life. </p><p>“The essential ingredient of the offence of attempt to murder is the intention to cause death. Such intention exists prior to the actual attempt and must be established independently of the act itself,” the bench said. </p>.Legal aid must be meaningful, not mere formality: Supreme Court.<p>Once this intention is proved, the outcome of the attempt becomes irrelevant unless it results in death, in which case it would attract Section 300 IPC (murder), it added.</p><p>The court clarified that the phrase “such intention” in Section 307 IPC refers to three scenarios: intention to cause death; intention to cause bodily injury which the offender knows is likely to cause death; or intention to cause bodily injury sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause death.</p><p>The court underscored that in the absence of proof of requisite intention or knowledge, a conviction under Section 307 cannot be sustained. </p><p>However, intention may be inferred from surrounding circumstances such as the weapon used, words spoken by the accused, motive, parts of the body targeted, nature and extent of injuries, and the manner in which blows were delivered.</p><p>The ruling came on May 22, 2026 while hearing appeals filed by Roshan Lal, Satya Prakash, and Sajjan Singh against a 2010 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that upheld their conviction by a trial court in Rewari.</p><p>The case stemmed from an FIR lodged on June 6, 2000, after complainant Amar Singh, a Railways goods clerk, was assaulted with lathis. </p><p>The incident occurred when Singh intervened in an altercation involving a jeep driver. Initially registered under Sections 323, 325, and 506 IPC, Section 307 was added later.</p><p>The trial court in 2002 convicted the three under Sections 307 read with 34 and 506 IPC, relying on the testimonies of the victim and an eyewitness. They were sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine.</p><p>Examining the evidence, the court noted there was no prior enmity between the parties. The assault appeared to have happened spontaneously in the heat of the moment when the complainant tried to intervene.</p><p>“The circumstances, viewed holistically, suggest that the object of the appellants was primarily to deter or intimidate the complainant from interfering,” the bench observed. </p><p>It noted that ordinary lathis were used and there was no evidence of persistent, brutal assault indicative of an intention to cause death.</p><p>The court added that the nature of the injury does provide assistance in ascertaining intention, but courts can also look at other circumstances even without relying solely on the wounds.</p><p>Finding that the ingredients of Section 307 IPC were not satisfied, the bench altered the conviction to Section 325 read with 34 IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).</p><p>In the interest of justice, the court sentenced the appellants to the period already undergone in custody and directed each to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to the injured complainant.</p><p>The judgment highlighted that while grievous injuries were caused, the absence of clear evidence of murderous intent took the case out of the ambit of attempt to murder.</p>