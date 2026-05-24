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Intention, not injury gravity, key to offence under Section 307 IPC: Supreme Court

The prosecution must establish the specific mens rea — the intention to cause death — for a conviction under the provision, it emphasised.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 06:17 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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