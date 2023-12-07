Intermittent rain hampers normal life in Kolkata, south Bengal districts

Kolkata: Intermittent rains and chilly winds greeted the denizens of Kolkata and adjoining districts in south Bengal on Thursday morning hampering normal life.

The Meteorological department (MeT) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over east India till Friday morning as cyclonic storm Michaung weakened into a less marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh.

Kolkata and other south Bengal districts received intermittent rain on Thursday morning accompanied by chilly wind, giving the denizens the first feel of winter this season.

People faced difficulties going to work with traffic snarls occurring at some places in the city and adjoining Salt Lake area.