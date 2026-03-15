<p>Bengaluru: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has hit the International tourism industry, with people apprehensive over leaving the country. With summer vacations fast approaching, the city’s travel agencies, which usually see booming business in April, shared that bookings were almost down by at least 50%. </p>.<p>“It is normal that people are worried about the war, but they are not educating themselves on the situation. They are unaware of the geography of the war and are hence apprehensive about travelling anywhere. Some people are wondering if air travel to South Asia will be impacted by the missiles in Iran,” said Shamantha K, founder of Sanman Travels.</p>.<p>So far, he has received five bookings for April, a steep fall compared to the usual average of 15. “People who have booked trips to Dubai in April either cancelled or changed their destinations to south east asian countries,” he added. </p>.India well-placed to deal with any situation on crude oil, fuel amid West Asia supply shock: Goyal.<p>A majority of travel operators reported receiving bookings only to countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, and Sri Lanka. </p>.<p>“People are also cancelling trips to Europe as most of the connecting flights are through Gulf countries. Tourists don’t want to leave Asia and are only comfortable visiting southern and eastern parts of Asia, especially as flight prices in this region have not been majorly impacted,” said Ram Kishore, manager, Bangalore Classic Tours and Travels, which has seem an almost 50% drop in bookings and enquiries. </p>.<p>For the month of April, Travelbell has only made 20 bookings. “We get 50-60 bookings in April usually. It’s looking highly unlikely that we touch that number next month,” said Riddham Jain, director of sales and operations. </p>