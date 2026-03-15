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International bookings for April down by 50% amid West Asia conflict: Travel agents

So far, he has received five bookings for April, a steep fall compared to the usual average of 15.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 23:46 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 23:46 IST
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