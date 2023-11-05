International community should enforce immediate ceasefire in Palestine: Priyanka Gandhi

"It is horrific and shameful beyond words that almost 10,000 civilians of which nearly 5000 are children have been massacred, whole family lines have been finished off, hospitals and ambulances have been bombed, refugee camps targeted and yet the so-called leaders of the 'free' world continue to finance and support the genocide in Palestine," she said in a post on X.

"A ceasefire is the very least step that should be immediately enforced by the international community or it will have no moral authority left," the Congress leader also said.