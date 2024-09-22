International Sign Language Day: Low public knowledge hampers speech & hearing impaired from communicating

Thiruvananthapuram: In India, despite efforts to help the speech & hearing-impaired learn sign language, significant communication barriers continue to exist. The problem arises when it comes to mainstreaming these individuals as the general public is still mostly clueless about even common sign language gestures.



As the world observes Monday (September 23) as International Sign Language Day, several forums for speech & hearing-impaired people have come forward to stress the need to impart awareness among the general public on basic communication prompts using sign language.

In a positive move towards this direction, the Kerala State Differently-abled Welfare Corporation (KSDAWC) has recently recommended to the Kerala government to make the basics of sign language part of school curriculum.

Kerala Deaf Consortium (KDC), an united forum of various organisations of the speech and hearing impaired people, is also initiating steps like distribution of booklets giving awareness to the general public on basic communication using sign languages.