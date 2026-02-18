<p>Chandigarh: A video of a wedding in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab's</a> Tarn Taran has gone viral across social media platforms, showing the groom and several guests showering a bride with notes worth crores of rupees until the dance floor is buried under a carpet of cash.</p>.<p>The video clip has fueled wild claims online, with some users alleging a staggering amount of Rs 10 crore was showered during the wedding. However, a DJ owner at the event dismissed the social media speculation as a gross exaggeration.</p>.Possessive over online presence, live-in partner throws acid at woman in Punjab; arrested.<p>The ceremony, solemnised on February 14 in Patti area, caught the attention of thousands of social media users as the groom was filmed pulling wads of cash from a bag and tossing them into the air. Several guests joined in the gesture, a practice commonly seen at Punjabi weddings, leaving the entire dance floor covered in notes.</p>.<p>Singh, the DJ owner, junked the claims of multi-crore showers as false.</p>.<p>"Some people are claiming Rs 8 crore, 10 crore or Rs 10 lakh on their social media accounts. They are making such claims only to seek views," he said.</p>.Al Falah moves Punjab and Haryana HC, challenges amended provisions of law.<p>He said the total cash involved was actually between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. The majority of the currency notes were in the denomination of Rs 10, though some dollars were also used, he added.</p>.<p>Singh urged social media account users to refrain from making exaggerated claims while sharing the video clip. </p>