'Invalid names, unrealistic DOBs': CAG flags discrepancies in Ayushman Bharat database

Health Ministry sources on Wednesday said there is no role of mobile number in the verification process.

"The mobile number is captured only for the sake of reaching out to the beneficiaries in case of any need and for collecting feedback regarding the treatment provided," an official source said.

The sources said the mobile number has no role in deciding beneficiary eligibility and that it was an erroneous presumption that a beneficiary can avail treatment using mobile number.

The CAG report pointed out that several beneficiaries were registered against the same mobile number under the health insurance scheme. It stated that 7.49 lakh people are registered against the mobile number 9999999999 as beneficiaries.

The sources said performance audit has been done during initial and incipient stages of the scheme.

"The deployed Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Mitra during the initial stages would enter random numbers as provided against the beneficiary population to save on time and address large queues in the hospitals.

"The registration process used to take place at site of health service provider. There was a field in the database where mobile numbers had to be added and therefore, some random numbers as highlighted in the CAG report and in the media were entered," the source said.