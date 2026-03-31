<p>A British broadcast engineer, working with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches, died after he was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>Jan William Langford was found unconscious in his room on Monday (March 30) morning, following which he was rushed to Bombay Hospital by the hotel management. </p><p>The 76-year-old was declared dead on arrival, an official said.</p>.<p>Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for BCCI/IPL matches, he said.</p><p>Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.</p><p>A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added.</p><p>The two-month long IPL extravaganza which began on March 28 will go on till May 31.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>