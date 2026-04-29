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IPL 2026 | PBKS star’s six leaves fan bleeding and injured in Mullanpur; visuals viral

The clips showed the man's shirt stained with blood, and the other spectator attempted to stem the flow, as security personnel escorting the two outside.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:39 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsPunjab Kings

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