IPL 2026 | PBKS star’s six leaves fan bleeding and injured in Mullanpur; visuals viral

<p>In an incident that has once again brought attention to safety protocols during cricket matches, an elderly man suffered an injury while watching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-royals">Rajasthan Royals</a> vs <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab-kings">Punjab Kings</a>' match in Mullanpur. </p><p>Videos circulated online show visuals of the injured man reportedly bleeding, as a fellow spectator assisted him in cleaning the wound and rushing him out of the stadium. </p><p>The clips showed the man's shirt stained with blood, and the other spectator attempted to stem the flow, as security personnel escorting the two outside the fan stands. </p>.IPL 2026 | Caught on camera: Riyan Parag seen casually vaping inside dressing room during PBKS vs RR match .<p>The incident occurred during the second over of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, as reports speculate the cause of the injury being a sixer from Priyansh Arya, a left-handed opening batsman.</p><p>The event further highlighted the importance of strict safety measures, accountability, medical emergency responses, and crowd management. </p><p>The elderly man was immediately rushed to a local hospital, with further details awaited.</p><p>The Punjab Kings suffered their first defeat this IPL season in their match with the Royals by six wickets. </p><p>The Royals then put up a collective batting effort to overhaul the target with four balls to spare.</p>