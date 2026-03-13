Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IPL 2026 | Sun TV moves Madras High Court seeking bar on CSK from using Rajinikanth film songs in promos

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy is scheduled to hear the television network's interim injunction plea later in the day.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 06:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 06:03 IST
Sports NewsCSKChennai Super KingsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLMadras High CourtRajnikanthRajinikanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us