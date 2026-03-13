<p>The Sun Network has filed a petition in the Madras High Court against the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai-super-kings">Chennai Super Kings (CSK)</a> asking them to restrain from using songs from Rajinikanth's popular movies <em>Jailer</em>, <em>Coolie</em> and <em>Jailer 2</em> in their promo videos.</p><p>As per media reports, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy is scheduled to hear the television network's interim injunction plea on Friday.</p>.<p>CSK's talisman, M S Dhoni, new recruit Sanju Samson, who joined them from Rajasthan Royals and other players are featured prominently in the promo videos.</p><p>Sanju, who has been in the form of his life after being adjudged Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, was bought by CSK in the IPL auction held in November last year.</p><p>It is presumed that CSK's social media team added the popular “Hukum” song from the movie <em>Jailer</em> to the video. Sun Pictures, which operates under the Sun TV Network banner, originally produced the Rajinikanth film.</p><p>IPL 2026 will start on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. </p><p>Five-time champions CSK, who are led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, begin their IPL 2026 campaign with an away game against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.</p>