Iran allows Indian authorities to meet 17 crew members of seized cargo vessel

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Tehran will allow Indian authorities to meet 17 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a telephonic conversation on Sunday, according to an Iranian readout.

In the talks, Jaishankar called for release of the Indians onboard Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries.