'Iran always supported us': Raj Thackeray slams PM Modi for his stand on West Asia conflict

<p>Mumbai: In a strong statement, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s position vis-a-vis the Israel-United States vs <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/energy-prices-surge-after-iran-retaliates-to-israeli-attack-on-south-pars-gas-field-3937816">Iran war</a> saying that the latter has always supported the country on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir. </p><p>“Iran has been helping us, supporting us for long… we should have supported Iran,” Raj said addressing the annual Gudi Padwa rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.</p><p>“Modi did not condemn the attack by (the Israel-US alliance) on Iran…Modi did not condemn the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei,” Raj said, coinciding with MNS' 20 years celebrations.</p>.PM doesn't want to antagonise US, Israeli 'friend': Congress slams 'silence' on Khamenei assassination.<p>“Iran has always supported us whenever we were in trouble even on Jammu & Kashmir... however, we have not stood by them,” Raj said. </p><p>Raj also said that Iran had been giving oil to India under a rupee-payment mechanism. </p>