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'Iran always supported us': Raj Thackeray slams PM Modi for his stand on West Asia conflict

"Iran has always supported us whenever we were in trouble even on Jammu & Kashmir," Raj Thackeray said.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsIranIndiaNarendra ModiRaj Thackeray

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