Iran FM Araghchi to Russia's Lavrov: List of world leaders attending BRICS meet in Delhi

<p>India is hosting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS </a>Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15. Chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, many world leaders will be attending the summit. </p><p>During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.</p>.Iran slams UAE as West Asia conflict casts shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meet.<p><strong>Here is a list of world leaders who are in India to attend summit:</strong></p><p>Chinese Ambassador to India Xi Feihong will attend the meeting on behalf of Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang will skip the conclave to remain in Beijing for US President Donald Trump's three-day state visit. </p><p>Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to attend the meeting. </p><p>Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Ronald Lamola, and Mauro Vieira Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil are also attending the summit. </p><p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi began a three-day official visit to India on Wednesday, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement from Tehran since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran more than two months ago.</p><p>Araghchi is visiting India primarily to attend the two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers. Araghchi and other foreign ministers of the BRICS member states are scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.</p><p>Additionally, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Thailand Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohammad bin Haji Hasan are to attend the meeting. </p><p><strong>What is the theme?</strong></p><p>The escalating crisis in West Asia and its impact on the global energy supply chain are expected to dominate deliberations at a two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.</p><p><strong>About BRICS</strong></p><p>BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.</p><p>It has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>