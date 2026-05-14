Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Iran FM Araghchi to Russia's Lavrov: List of world leaders attending BRICS meet in Delhi

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 04:50 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiS JaishankarBRICS

Follow us on :

Follow Us