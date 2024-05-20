Iran President death: Deeply saddened and shocked, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences over Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death and wrote on X, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He wrote, "His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

Raisi and his foreign minister died when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing a mountainous terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official said on Monday.

A Turkish drone had identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the crash site with the Iranian authorities.