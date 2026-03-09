<p>Tehran had asked New Delhi for permission to let three Iranian Navy ships dock at the ports of India on the day Israel and the United States launched a military offensive on the Persian Gulf nation, External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> said on Monday, adding that the permission was granted the next day.</p><p>He said that New Delhi’s approach to the widening conflict in West Asia would be guided by the national interest of India, with the well-being and security of its citizens in the region being its priority.</p>.Explained | How the Iran war has rippled across global markets.<p>“India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians. The well-being and security of the Indian community in the region are our priority. We will continue to work with the Governments of the region towards that end,” Jaishankar said in his statements in both Houses of Parliament. “Our national interest, including energy security and trade flows, will always be paramount. </p><p>He said that 67000 Indians had returned from West Asia since the conflict started.</p><p>The external affairs minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had phone calls with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, as well as with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time,” he said, adding that he, himself, had spoken to his counterpart in Tehran, Abbas Araghchi, on February 28 and March 5.</p><p>He did not specify if the IRIS Dena, which was torpedoed by a US submarine off Galle on the southwest coast of Sri Lanka on March 4, was among the three Iranian Navy ships that Tehran wanted to dock at the ports of India. The frigate had participated in the Milan 2026 exercise hosted by the Indian Navy off Visakhapatnam between February 15 and 25. The sinking of the ship by the US in the Indian Ocean and New Delhi’s silence over the incident raised questions over India’s claim of being the net security provider in the region.</p><p>The external affairs minister refrained from speaking about IRIS Dena or the way it was torpedoed by the US Navy submarine on March 4 – three days after New Delhi granted permission for the three Iranian Navy ships to dock in the ports of India.</p><p>He, however, noted that IRIS Lavan, an amphibious landing ship of the Iranian Navy, had docked in Kochi on March 4, and the members of the crew of the ship had been accommodated in the facilities of the Indian Navy.</p><p>“We believe that this was the right thing to do, and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country’s thanks for this humane gesture,” Jaishankar said in statements made in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.</p><p>Over 80 sailors, who were on board IRIS Dena, were killed when the ship was blown off by a US submarine, while 32 were rescued by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard and Navy. </p><p>IRIS Lavan and IRIS Bushehr, another supply vessel of the Iranian Navy, were also in the Indian Ocean when Israel and the US launched the missile attacks on Iran on February 28, resulting in the killing of the Persian Gulf nation’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. IRIS Bushehr entered Sri Lankan waters on March 5, with 219 crew members. The Sri Lankan Navy took control of the ship and accommodated the crew members in one of the air bases of the island nation.</p><p>Jaishankar had stated at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday that India had received requests from Iran for permission to allow one ship – IRIS Lavan – to dock.</p><p>He, however, said on Monday that Iran had asked India for docking permission for three ships. </p>.Trump's Gaza plan on hold as Iran war pauses disarmament talks.<p>India refrained from condemning the missile on Iran by Israel and the US, the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei, and the sinking of the Iranian Navy ship IRIS Dena in a submarine attack by the US in the Indian Ocean.</p><p>“While any development that negatively impacts peace and security in the world is deeply troubling, this ongoing conflict is an issue of particular concern for India,” Jaishankar said, adding: “We are a neighbouring region and understandably, have obvious stakes that West Asia remains stable and peaceful. There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians who are there for study or for employment. The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas.”</p>