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Iran seeks stronger energy ties with India amid escalating West Asia crisis

The Iranian minister said Tehran was trying to preserve the ceasefire in order to give diplomacy a chance.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsWest AsiaIndian OilOil IndiaIran Nuclear dealIran oilWest Asia Peace Plan

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