Iran seeks stronger energy ties with India amid escalating West Asia crisis

<p>India on Friday said it was ready to extend “all possible support” to restore peace in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia">West Asia</a>, even as Iran signalled interest in continuing its energy partnership with New Delhi and called for serious diplomacy with the United States.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the remarks during talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, where both sides signed agreements to deepen strategic cooperation in energy, defence, infrastructure, shipping and advanced technology.</p><p>The meeting took place during Modi’s brief stop in the UAE as part of his five-nation tour, which also includes visits to four European countries. The UAE also announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India, according to the Prime Minister.</p><p>Addressing the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Modi condemned the attacks on the UAE amid the continuing US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.</p>.BRICS meet: Jaishankar holds talks with Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi.<p>“We condemn the attacks on the UAE,” Modi said during the meeting, adding that “the way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable”.</p><p>He also praised the UAE’s response to the crisis, saying the country had handled the situation with restraint. Modi noted that the impact of the conflict was being felt globally and said India was prepared to support efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region.</p><p>Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who was in New Delhi to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, said Tehran remained interested in maintaining energy business with India.</p><p>Araqchi said Iran currently had “no trust” in the United States and would engage in negotiations with Washington only if the US showed seriousness about diplomacy.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday, the Iranian minister said Tehran was trying to preserve the ceasefire in order to give diplomacy a chance.</p><p>He also welcomed support from countries such as China in resolving the conflict in West Asia.</p><p>“We appreciate any country who has the ability to help, particularly China,” Araqchi said.</p><p>He described China and Iran as strategic partners and said any diplomatic assistance from Beijing would be welcomed by the Islamic Republic.</p>